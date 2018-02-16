ClickO on the Go: Shooting victims honored; student spreads love

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.



Here's what you need to know Friday, Feb. 16:

Victims honored

Thousands of people showed up to honor the victims killed in Wednesday's school shooting. Among the 17 victims were 14 teenagers and three adults. The suspect in the shooting was denied bail during his first appearance before a judge Thursday. News 6 is continuing to update the story as new details become available. Click here to read the timeline of how the tragedy unfolded. You can also read more about who the victims were here.

Flu fears

New numbers are showing that the flu shot may not be as effective this season as many had hoped, fighting as low as 25 percent of the dominant strain, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Read a full breakdown of the numbers here.

Spreading love

Not knowing that tragedy would unfold in South Florida later in the day, a Port Orange student went out of her way on Valentine's Day to spread love and kindness among her classmates with handmade notes. After the news of the deadly school shooting, the gesture became even more meaningful. See what she did to make sure thousands of her peers felt cherished by reading the full story here.

Wonderful weather

The Orlando area is in for a nice weekend, with partly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the 80s. Read meteorologist Troy Bridges' full weekend forecast here.

