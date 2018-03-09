ClickO on the Go: Solar plant shooter; Bike Week begins

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Friday, March 9:

Theme park ticket scammer in the slammer

A man accused of scamming people out of theme park tickets has been arrested, deputies said. Deputies said the man would go into a Publix and take tickets off the rack and then sell them online inactivated. See just how much deputies said he stole here.

Solar panel sign shooter

Brevard County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man they say keeps shooting signs at the Florida Power & Light Co. solar farm in Micco. Find the video and see if you recognize him here.

Bike Week begins

Rev your engines! Hundreds of thousands of bikers will roar into Daytona Beach starting Friday, as Bike Week officially gets underway. Find details on the big event here.

Warming up for the weekend

It's a cool end to the week with the high only hitting 69 today. However, we'll get warmer as we head into the weekend. Find the full forecast here.

