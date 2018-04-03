ClickO on the Go: SpaceX Microbrewery, Gator traffic jam

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Plastic surgery for the ocean blue

A swimwear company is partnering up with an environmental nonprofit to educate students and greater Orlando residents about the effects of plastics on the healthy of the ocean. The California-based 5 Gyres Institute estimates that by 2050 there will be more pounds of plastic waste in the ocean than fish. See the amazing work they're doing to stop it here.

SpaceX microbrewery

Beer company Budweiser continues to investigate how the main ingredient in beer, barley, grows in a microgravity environment. Ten barley seedlings will grow on the International Space Station inside two CubeLabs, and those plants will be assessed for any genetic effects. Check out the other experiments that were sent up on the Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday here.

Why did the gator cross the road?

Jacksonville drivers experienced quite the Florida traffic jam on I-295 this Easter Sunday. A gator was hanging out by the median and staring at drivers as they passed by. Find the full video of the gator here.

Feelin' hot, hot, hot!

Temperatures are soaring above average today to 86 degrees in Orlando. There will be a 30 percent chance of rain as we head into the afternoon. Find the full forecast here.

