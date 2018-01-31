ClickO on the Go: State of the Union recap, 'super' rare moon

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Wednesday, Jan. 31:

State of the Union

President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address Tuesday night. Throughout the 80-minute speech, the president covered an array of topics, from immigration to the opioid epidemic. If you missed the speech, you can watch the highlights here.

Super blue blood moon

If you looked at the sky early Wednesday, you probably noticed the moon putting on a show. You were witnessing a super blue blood moon, which is a rare phenomenon. The "super" element of the trifecta made the moon bigger and brighter, while the "blue" and "blood" elements altered the moon's color. To see pictures and videos, as well as read the science behind the rare sighting, click here.

Emotional support bird

A woman is upset after she says United Airlines wouldn't allow her emotional support peacock on a flight, even though she bought it its own plane ticket. Company officials say the bird couldn't board for several reasons, including issues with size and weight requirements. Click here to read more about the incident.

Beautiful weather

It was a chilly morning Tuesday in the Orlando area, but temperatures are expected to warm -- thanks to a lot of sunshine in the forecast. Read meteorologist Troy Bridges' full forecast here.

Watch News 6 and continue checking ClickOrlando.com for more on these stories.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.