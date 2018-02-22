ClickO on the Go: Students slam lawmakers on guns; TSA issues

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Thursday, Feb. 22:

Students v. lawmakers

Students who lost classmates in last week's school shooting in South Florida challenged lawmakers during a town hall held by CNN Wednesday night. A spokeswoman for the NRA and the Broward County sheriff also made appearances and answered questions. Read more about the issues brought to the table here.

Security at OIA

Airport leaders voted Wednesday to continue with the process of moving toward staffing the airport with private security screeners if issues with upper-level management of the local TSA division cannot be resolved within the next two months. Click here to read more about the passionate arguments made by TSA employees and the opinions of board members.

Highway hero

A local hero got a standing ovation Wednesday night at Apopka City Hall for his courage in 2016, when he risked his life to save the driver of a dump truck that caught fire after crashing on State Road 429. Click here to read more about Jason Williams' brave efforts.

Heat is on...still

Thursday is another hot February day as the end of the workweek approaches. Temperatures will be in the 80s again in Orlando, reaching almost as high as the record for this time of year. Find the full forecast for the Orlando area here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.