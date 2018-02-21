ClickO on the Go: Students push for gun laws; VP Pence talks space

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Wednesday, Feb. 21:

Pushing for change

More than 100 students from Parkland High School are in Tallahassee Wednesday pushing for a change in gun laws after 17 people were killed in a massacre at their school. Lawmakers on Tuesday voted down a plan that would have banned assault weapons in Florida. Students say they aren't giving up hope, though. Keep up with what they hope will become the next movement by following their efforts here.

Heartbreaking burglary

A nonprofit organization known for offering help to children with autism and evacuees from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria is now in need of some help itself after a burglary left them with damage and missing electronics. Read the full story and learn how you can help here.

Vice President in Brevard County

Vice President Mike Pence is in the Orlando area during a stop at the Kennedy Space Center Wednesday to discuss the future of space. Watch live here as he leads the National Space Council meeting.

How Florida is this?

Thanks to two anonymous donors, there's a piece of art in Mount Dora that just screams "Florida." The 15-foot alligator sculpture known as "Old Joe" will be easy to spot right along the Palm Island Boardwalk.

Hot trend continues

Sure it's February and many people would love to enjoy a cool afternoon here and there, but Mother Nature just didn't get the memo this week, as temperatures are, yet again, expected to stay in the 80s. Find the full forecast for the Orlando area here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.