ClickO on the Go: Alleged swan attacker; Prime problems

Here's what you need to know Friday, April 27:

Swan attacker

A man is facing charges after Orlando police say he kicked swans and a sleeping duck at Lake Eola. The man says he had a reason for the alleged attack, though. Click here to read the strange reason he gave police.

Bear gone bad

A Yorkshire terrier is fighting for its life after its owners said a bear got aggressive and attacked the dog. Click here to read more about the potential bear problem in the woman's neighborhood and find out how the dog is doing in its recovery here.

Prime problems

Consumers seem to love Amazon Prime, but will that change once the price of Prime increases? The company announced the price jump Thursday, saying it has seen a rise in cost for providing the services. Click here to see how much it will cost consumers to continue their Prime memberships.

Rain returns

Rain has returned to the Orlando-area forecast, and just in time for the weekend. But will it affect weekend plans? Click here to see the full forecast.

