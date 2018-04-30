ClickO on the Go: Blue Origin launch, former Knights head to NFL

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Monday, April 30:

Former Knight Shaquem Griffin to play for Seahawks

Four former UCF Knight players were drafted by NFL teams this weekend. Against all odds, fan-favorite Shaquem Griffin was selected by the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday and will play with his brother. Click here to read more about the emotional day.

Blue Origin's first launch of 2018

Blue Origin streamed the first launch of 2018 of its New Shepard rocket Sunday from the company's West Texas facilities. Click here to learn how Blue Origin wants to send people to space and to re-watch the liftoff and landing.

Big gator, big problem

An "aggressive" alligator over 11-feet long that found its way onto the front porch of a home in The Villages was safely wrangled away from the neighborhood Saturday evening. The homeowner was out of town and it was a neighbor who spotted the animal and called FWC. Find out how wildlife officials coaxed the gator, which weighted more than 400 pounds away from the home.

Bear rips SUV apart in Longwood

A Longwood woman watched as a bear ripped her father's SUV apart in minutes. Click here to see photos and videos of the damage.

