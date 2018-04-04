ClickO on the Go: Taking over the Universal; prom date with a side of fries

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Watch "ClickO on the Go" every weekday by following News 6 on Snapchat and Instagram.

Here's what you need to know Wednesday, April 4:

YouTube shooter identified

A woman who injured three people during a shooting at YouTube headquarters in Northern California has been identified as Nasim Najafi Aghdam. Aghdam, 39, who was a resident of San Diego, the San Bruno Police Department said in a statement. Find what police think may have been her motive here.

[READ: Shooter at YouTube headquarters identified]

Taking over the Universal

The often-accurate theme park blog "Disney And More" has renewed speculation that Universal Orlando is hurriedly designing and soon to start building a fourth theme park. Find the details here.

[READ: Universal may be planning 4th theme park in Orlando]

Prom date with a side of fries

A Casselberry Chick-fil-A wrote a message on its board that has everyone talking. It reads, "Tanner needs a prom date! Details inside." See what Tanner had to say about the whole ordeal here.

[READ: Looking for a prom date? Check the Chick-fil-A marquee in Casselberry]

Hot and dry again

Our streak of dry and hot days continues. Today will get up to 87 degrees in Orlando with only a 20 percent chance of rain. Find the full forecast here.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.