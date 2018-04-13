ClickO on the Go: Tanner's going to prom; Are you drinking too much?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Watch ClickO on the Go every weekday by following News 6 on Snapchat and Instagram.

Here's what you need to know Friday, April 13:

Park shooting

A teacher was injured when bullets went flying at an Orange County park, according to deputies. She was with her students when the shooting took place, but the students were not injured. Find out more about how she got caught in the crossfire here.

[READ: Stray bullet strikes teacher at Orange County park, deputies say]

Ssstay away from me

An Orlando-area woman was startled when she came face to face with a cottonmouth snake in her yard. The trapper who eventually caught the snake said one more step toward the reptile could have been dangerous. Find out more about her terrifying encounter and find out how to know whether a snake in your yard is a cottonmouth here.

[READ: Cottonmouth snake found in backyard of Lake Mary home]

Are you drinking too much?

A new study by the University of Cambridge shows many people are. The study recommends people avoid consuming more than one drink per day and suggests that those who consume higher levels of alcohol tend to have a shorter life expectancy. Read more of the new findings here.

[READ: New study shows you probably drink too much]

Tanner's going to prom

Remember the teen who used a sign at Chick-fil-a to assist in his search for a prom date? He's had some success and officially asked the lucky girl to the big dance. Read more about his creative search here.

[READ: Looking for a prom date? Check the Chick-fil-A marquee in Casselberry]

Mixed bag o' weather

Expect pleasant weather Friday and Saturday ahead of a threat for severe weather Sunday. Find the full weekend forecast here.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.