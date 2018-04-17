ClickO on the Go: Tax Day, firefighters walk through Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Tuesday, April 17:

Missing man who made haunting Snapchat post has been found

Jeremiah Chavez, 28, was found by the Miami Police Department Tuesday after he went missing after a birthday celebration. Chavez's family said he left a haunting Snapchat message where it looked like he was in fear for his life. Find more of what his family had to say here.

Tax Day is here

Get your taxes in! Tuesday is the tax deadline. If you're feeling a little short after paying your taxes, here are some deals.

Firefighters walk through Florida

A retired Orange County firefighter is carrying the burden of his fallen brothers while walking hundreds of miles across the state to raise awareness for cancer-related death benefits. He began in the Florida Keys and will be passing through Orange County in the middle of this week. Find our interview with him here.

Chilly start to a beautiful day

It was chilly Tuesday morning at 56 degrees, but it will warm up to 80 degrees Tuesday with sunshine all around. Find the full forecast here.

