ClickO on the Go: Terror in Toronto, Oh deer!

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Tuesday, April 24:

Terror in Toronto

Ten people are dead and 15 are injured after the driver of a van plowed into multiple pedestrians in Toronto on Monday in what appears to be a deliberate act, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said. Learn more about the victims here.

17-92 in Maitland is under water

Officials shut down South Orlando Avenue at Monroe Avenue on Monday night due to flooding, after promising earlier in the day that the area would not flood again, no matter how much it rained. See footage of the floods here.

Oh deer!

Firefighters in South Florida saved a baby deer from a burning bush. One of the firefighters said she jumped into the flames to get him out and he even got to sit in the firetruck until the job was done.

I can see clearly now the rain is gone

After a day of soaking rain across many parts of Central Florida, the region will see minimal showers on Tuesday. Find the forecast for the rest of the week here.

