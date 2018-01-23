ClickO on the Go: Tsunami fears, government reopens

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Tuesday, Jan. 23:

Earthquake prompts tsunami fears

Alaska residents and people living along the West Coast woke Tuesday to sirens warning them of tsunamis. The warnings came after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Gulf of Alaska. They were later canceled, but residents along the Coast are asked to remain on alert.

Government reopens

The government is back in action Tuesday after lawmakers reached an agreement Monday night to reopen, but the future of DACA and border security remains unknown. Read more about what remains in limbo here. Click here to learn more about what the reopening means for activities along the Space Coast.

Threat to Orlando concert

The Orlando Police Department is increasing security measures Tuesday night for a concert in the downtown area after a sign that referenced the mass shooting in Las Vegas also mentioned Orlando, as well as Tuesday's date. Read more about the threat and what action OPD is taking here.

Cold front brings rain

Tuesday is another rather warm day in the Orlando area, but a cold front is making its way, and its bringing rain along with it. Meteorologist Troy Bridges has the full forecast here.

