ClickO on the Go: UCF sketch released, ready for Falcon Heavy

Man who caused fatal crash arrested

The driver of a BMW was arrested this week after Winter Park police said he was going more than 100 mph on New Year's Eve when he T-boned another car, killing two 23-year-old women. Justin Fonner, 28, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury. Click here to see what Everyis Lopez had to say about the crash that killed her sister here.

UCF police release sketch of man in recent suspicious encounters

University of Central Florida police on Thursday released a sketch of a man suspected in a string of attempted battery cases involving female students on campus. Police said he appeared to be the age of a college student and spoke with an accent. UCF is offering more self-defense classes in the wake of the recent incidents. Find tips on how to protect yourself here.

Ticket sales soar for Falcon Heavy launch

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex opened ticket sales Thursday for the SpaceX Falcon Heavy test flight. A liftoff date for the rocket's first launch has not yet been announced. Find information on how you can get tickets here.

How's the weather for the Pro Bowl?

Looks like rain may crash your Pro Bowl party Sunday, but at least it won't be cold at 77 degrees. Saturday is a different story, though, with beautiful sunny weather and a temperature of 74 degrees. Find the full forecast here.

