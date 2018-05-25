ClickO on the Go: Subtropical Storm Alberto forms; Country 500 concert

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Friday, May 25:

Alberto forms

Central Floridians are preparing for a wet holiday weekend as Subtropical Storm Alberto becomes the first named storm of the 2018 hurricane season. See what's being done ahead of the wet weather here.

Country 500 continues

Though wet weather is expected, the show, as of now, will go on at the Country 500 concert in Daytona Beach this weekend. Click here to learn more about who's performing and how to buy tickets.

A prom to remember

A group of New Jersey students won't soon forget their prom night, after video captured the moment their boat crashed into another one just as it was setting sail.

Pinpointing Alberto

Wet weather is expected to linger as News 6 continues monitoring Subtropical Storm Alberto, which formed Friday morning over the Caribbean Sea. Click here to check the full forecast and monitor the storm's path.

