ClickO on the Go: Woman missing 12 years later, cars stacked in driveway

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Wednesday, Jan. 24:

Woman still missing 12 years later

Wednesday marked 12 years since an Orlando woman went missing, and detectives are still looking for any leads in the then-24-year-old's disappearance. Orlando police provided an update Tuesday morning, alongside Jennifer Kesse's parents, who said closure is long overdue for her family. Authorities are now hoping a bus with Kesse's face on it will help generate leads. Click here to read more about Kesse's disappearance.

Kentucky high school shooting

New details are released the day after two students died Tuesday when a 15-year-old boy opened fire at his Kentucky high school, authorities say. Fifteen others were injured in the shooting. The teen's motive is still unclear. Click here to read how survivors describe the terrifying incident.

Smashed cars stacked in driveway

An Orange County family woke up Tuesday morning to find two smashed cars stacked in their driveway. The homeowner says he thinks someone came around the corner too fast, but the driver fled after smashing the cars. He says his house felt more like an attraction Tuesday as people stopped to snap pictures of the cars. Click here to see the unbelievable photos.

Another cooldown in Orlando

After a hot and rainy Tuesday, residents in the Orlando area Wednesday are feeling a major drop in temperatures, all thanks to a front that just passed through the area. Meteorologist Troy Bridges has the full forecast here.

Watch News 6 and continue checking ClickOrlando.com for more on these stories.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.