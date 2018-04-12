ClickO on the Go: Woman's worst nightmare; Heimlich hero

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.



Here's what you need to know Thursday, April 12:

If you frequent the Fairbanks exit, listen up:

Drivers in Orlando have been introduced to another major change as construction workers unveiled the next move in the I-4 Ultimate Project. Drivers traveling on I-4 east Thursday now have to enter the exit ramp for Fairbanks Avenue about 2 miles earlier. Find a map that shows the shift here.

Woman's worst nightmare

A man who detectives believe is responsible for the abduction of an Orlando woman has been arrested, according to officials with the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the woman needed a ride to a bus in Orlando, and the man agreed to take her to the bus. According to deputies, the woman told them she blacked out in the car and woke up struggling to get away from the man. Find his mugshot here.

Heimlich hero

Sheriff Rick Staly performed the Heimlich maneuver on a woman who was choking Wednesday evening at an event, according to officials with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. See what she had to say about the deputy who saved her life here.

You're hot, then you're cold

It's going to be a beautiful day in Orlando. Thursday morning was a little cool, but the high will reach 80 by the afternoon, with sunny skies. Find the full forecast here.

