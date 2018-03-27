ClickO on the Go: YouTuber arrested at Disney, Eye-Pollo Creed

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Tuesday, March 27:

YouTuber arrested at Disney

Jason Ethier, better known by his YouTube name, "ImJayStation," was arrested Sunday at Disney's Epcot Center on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest without violence. Find his YouTube video and hear both sides of the story here.

Toddler thrown from car after crash

A 2-year-old boy who was thrown from the back window of a vehicle during a crash on Sunday is

recovering in an intensive care unit in Tampa, according to his aunt. Watch the terrifying video of the incident here.

Eye-Pollo Creed

A third-grader from Mount Dora named Creed is getting a new look on life after receiving a new treatment to cure his blindness. Find the beautiful video of him seeing clearly for the first time here.

Standard spring day in Central Florida

We are right around the average temperature Tuesday in Central Florida, hitting 80 degrees. It'll be a nice sunny day, but be careful because the threat of brush fires remains high. Find the full forecast here.

