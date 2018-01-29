Closing arguments expected in Brevard County death penalty case

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Attorneys are set to present closing arguments Monday afternoon in the death penalty trial of Titusville resident William Woodward.

Prosecutors say Woodward, 50, shot three of his neighbors – two died – in September 2012 after what defense attorneys say was a constant campaign of harassment.

Once the arguments are concluded, the case will be turned over to the jury which will decide whether Woodward is guilty of two charges of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm and one charge of attempted first-degree murder for killing Gary Hembree and Roger Picior and wounding Bruce "Tim" Blake in Titusville.

Defense attorneys say that video surveillance captured some of the emotional abuse - including threats to harm his family - from his neighbors over the last several weeks leading up to the shootings. One video also depicts Woodward creeping from his Titusville home toward his neighbors before firing several rounds, prosecutors reported. Woodward then went back to his home, sat in a lawn chair and waited for Titusville Police to arrive.

Woodward says he was acting in self-defense.

Once the closing arguments are concluded, the case could go to the jury.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.