Union members want Volusia County manager gone: 'Enough is enough'

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Better working conditions, higher pay and plans to out Volusia County manager Jim Dinneen are just some of the items listed in a four-page letter to County Council members.

The Coalition of Volusia County First Responders sent the letter on Monday, hoping to have their voices heard. Gary Conroy, a business agent for Teamsters Local Union 385, represents Volusia County Beach Safety Officers.

"When you're playing politics with public safety, you're playing with people's lives," Conroy said. "The infrastructure is crumbling. There's not enough manpower. There's not enough deputies."

Conroy said public safety entities throughout the county also feel neglected.

"Whether it's on the ambulance, whether it's the fire department, whether it's law enforcement or you come to a day at the beach," Conroy said.

Since Dinneen announced his retirement last week, Conroy believes it's the right time for Volusia County employees and citizens to stand up and say enough is enough.

"I'd like to see him resign immediately. It takes a conservative effort by the county to do the right thing. Those (are) elected officials, and a lot of them are up for reelection. So, if they don't want to listen to the people, they're going to be on the outside after November," Conroy said.

News 6 contacted a Volusia County spokesperson for comment on the letter but was told that no further information is available. The topic will be discussed at Tuesday's County Council meeting.

Read the full four-page letter here. The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m.

