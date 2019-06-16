Coast Guard searches for missing fisherman 300 miles east of Cape Canaveral

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Coast Guard is searching for a missing fisherman 300 miles from Cape Canaveral.

Coast Guard 7th District Command Center watchstanders received a report around 2:57 a.m. Sunday, from a 46-foot fishing vessel called the Day Boat Too.

Workers stated that the captain, a 30-year-old man, went overboard.

The @USCG is searching for a missing fisherman 300 miles east of Cape Canaveral, Florida. More info: https://t.co/B872go1Ltu pic.twitter.com/dCRW28JTnF — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 16, 2019

The Coast Guard released a statement online saying, "A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircraft crew launched and commenced searching after dropping a self-locating datum marker buoy (SLDMB) when they arrived on scene at 6:30 a.m."

The statement added, "An Air Station Elizabeth City Hercules aircrew relieved the Clearwater aircrew at 10:25 a.m., dropped another SLDMB and continued searching."

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Dependable is also en route to assist in the search.

