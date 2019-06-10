Coast Guard searching for missing vessel

Coast Guard crews says multiple items have been found in the water at the last known position of the El Faro missing cargo ship.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a vessel that went missing east of Port Canaveral on Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center watchstanders received a distress call at 4 p.m. from a vessel stating they were caught in a storm and were in need of assistance.



Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Station Port Canaveral 45-foot Response Boat-Medium commenced searching.

An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew also launched to assist in the search.



Anyone with information that can assist in the search is asked to contact Sector Jacksonville Command Center watchstanders at 904-714-7555.

