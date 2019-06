ORLANDO, Fla. - The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing fisherman off the coast of Cape Canaveral.

Russell Miner, 30, disappeared early Sunday morning after going overboard from his 46-foot fishing boat about 300 miles from shore.

The Coast Guard says crews searched more than 4,460 square miles, but were unable to locate Miner.

Officials say the search will remain suspended unless new information is received.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.