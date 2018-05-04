Cocoa Beach commissioners approve first reading of ordinance regarding dog-friendly beach areas

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Cocoa Beach city commissioners have approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow dogs on select beaches.

City leaders passed the first amended motion 4-1 Thursday night.

The latest proposal would only allow dogs on the beach between sunrise and 10 a.m., and then again from 6 p.m. until sunset.

Dogs would be allowed on beaches from Fourth Street south to 16th Street and in Lori Wilson Park.

Dogs would have to be on a leash at least 6 feet long.

Commissioners will vote on a final plan at a later meeting.

Dogs are currently banned on all Space Coast beaches, except for Canova Beach Park near Indian Harbour Beach, which began allowing dogs in 2012.

