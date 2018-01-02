Cocoa Beach man pushes girlfriend from balcony on New Year's Day, police say

Police arrested a Cocoa Beach man on New Year's Day for pushing his girlfriend from the balcony of his second-floor apartment, according to arrest records.



Witnesses told police that William Lewis, 52, pushed a woman over the guard railing of his California Avenue apartment just after midnight on Jan. 1, News 6 partner Florida Today reports. Police said the woman suffered significant head trauma and was taken by air to a local trauma center.

The victim, a 52-year-old Cocoa woman, is now in stable condition, police said.

After pushing the woman, police reports state that Lewis went back into the unit and closed the door.

Lewis was charged with felony battery and is being held at the Brevard County Jail Complex on $100,000 bail.

