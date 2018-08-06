News

Cocoa Beach police identify man who drowned near Ron Jon Surf Shop

By Tyler Vazquez, Florida Today
SXC

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Emergency responders received calls just after 8 p.m. Friday after a man was spotted face down in the ocean near Ron Jon Surf Shop in Cocoa Beach.

Police on Monday identified the drowning victim as 37-year-old Samee Karajagi of Cocoa Beach, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

More News Headlines

Bystanders initially pulled Karajagi from the water near Palm Lane, attempting to administer CPR. Responding EMTs were also unable to revive Karajagi. 

The death happened just a few blocks south of the Brevard County Ocean Rescue lifeguard zone located at Shepard Park. Lifeguards were off-duty at the time. 

It is unknown whether surf conditions played a role in the man's death. Rip current activity in the county was sporadic and ocean lifeguards made no rescues Friday. 

 

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.