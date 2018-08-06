Cocoa Beach police identify man who drowned near Ron Jon Surf Shop

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Emergency responders received calls just after 8 p.m. Friday after a man was spotted face down in the ocean near Ron Jon Surf Shop in Cocoa Beach.

Police on Monday identified the drowning victim as 37-year-old Samee Karajagi of Cocoa Beach, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Bystanders initially pulled Karajagi from the water near Palm Lane, attempting to administer CPR. Responding EMTs were also unable to revive Karajagi.

The death happened just a few blocks south of the Brevard County Ocean Rescue lifeguard zone located at Shepard Park. Lifeguards were off-duty at the time.

It is unknown whether surf conditions played a role in the man's death. Rip current activity in the county was sporadic and ocean lifeguards made no rescues Friday.

