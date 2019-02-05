Cocoa Beach woman finds rings, doesn't tell owner, police say

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A woman is accused of not disclosing that she found two rings on a Cocoa Beach hotel lobby floor while the owner was searching for them, according to an arrest report.

Cocoa Beach police said the owner of the rings, valued at $11,950, unknowingly dropped them Dec. 28 on the floor of the Comfort Inn lobby on North Atlantic Avenue.

Soon after Deborah Martin Dean, 65, of Cocoa Beach found the rings, police said. As soon as the owner realized the rings were not in her possession the woman notified people in the area and tried to find them. Police said Dean didn't admit to finding them while speaking with the owner.

Dean was arrested Feb, 3 and charged with grand theft of an item more than $10,000 and less than $20,000. Her next court date was set for March 5.

