Cocoa gas theft suspects could net more arrests, deputies say

COCOA, Fla. - An arrest at a Cocoa gas station could lead to more arrests, according to Brevard County Sheriff's Office officials.

Brevard County deputies said they arrested two men Wednesday morning, accused of stealing gas from a filling station.

It's unsure whether the arrest was the result of a tip or because a Cocoa police officer noticed the alleged crime.

Cocoa police also focused on a large RV that was parked by a gas pump and a dump truck nearby.

The men, who deputies have arrested but have yet to release their names, are accused of stealing gas from the WAWA gas station along State Road 520.

Tod Goodyear with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the Economic Crimes Unit is taking the lead on the investigation.



Authorities have been focusing on gas skimmers and illegal pumping, working closely with convenience stores in the county.

Goodyear said thieves use the skimmers to create fake credit cards. From there, they visit different gas stations and pump as much gas as they can on the stolen card, then move on to the next one.



As a result of tips and law enforcement monitoring certain stores, authorities have arrested close to a half dozen suspects since Jan. 1.



Authorities say more arrests are possible. Deputies are working to obtain warrants to search more vehicles that may be involved.

