Cocoa man accused of exposing himself while burglarizing Melbourne home

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Cocoa man was arrested Tuesday for exposing himself during a burglary, officials from the Melbourne Police Department said.

Renaud Neil, 30, of Cocoa, is charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and exposure of sexual organs. This arrest is not Neil's first. Arrest records show he's previously been arrested five times for burglary and indecent exposure, among other trespassing and misdemeanor drug charges.

Police said the most recent burglary occurred on Sept. 15 at a home in the 100 block of Bluff Terrace in Melbourne. There have been other incidents in the area that police have not been able to connect, but that they said are similar in nature.

Officers are asking anyone with any information to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-8477.

