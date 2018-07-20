Cocoa man accused of taking pictures up women's skirts arrested again

COCOA, Fla. - A man arrested last week for taking pictures up a woman's skirt was arrested again Thursday for a similar crime in Cocoa.

Cocoa police said they arrested Kyle Hnatkiewicz, 27, just before noon Thursday. They said a woman reported he had been following her as she shopped at a Walmart store on Clearlake Road last Wednesday.

According to his arrest report, she said she saw him move his "cellphone under her skirt in an attempt to take a photo/video without her immediate knowledge or consent."

She told investigators she and another shopper chased him through the store before he got away.

Hnatkiewicz was arrested last Friday for another incident at a Publix in Titusville. A woman told Titusville police he had taken a picture up her skirt.

A surveillance picture helped lead to his arrest, and he bonded out of the Brevard County Jail the next day.

This time, he's being held on no bond at the jail, and investigators said there could be at least one more incident to which he's tied.

According to his arrest report, he told investigators he's taken pictures up women's clothing without them knowing "on numerous occasions."

The report indicates he confessed to the incidents in Cocoa and Titusville.

Titusville police indicated a third police agency is investigating a possible link to a crime there.

Anyone who recognizes Hnatkiewicz and thinks they may be a victim is asked to call police immediately.

