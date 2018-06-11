Cocoa man charged with accidentally shooting 9-year-old boy

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Deputies have made an arrest in the Sunday incident during which a 9-year-old boy was shot in the head and survived, officials with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim was riding in a vehicle on I-95, south of State Road 520, in Rockledge when the boy was shot in the head, deputies said. Two other passengers were injured from the shattered glass, according to the report.

On Sunday night, 21-year-old Justin Trayshod Weaver, of Cocoa, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Deputies said Weaver was found on Tucker Lane with a rifle. Investigators determined Weaver had been shooting the rifle when one of the bullets struck a passing vehicle.

"It was determined that the shooting was accidental and Weaver did not intentionally aim at the vehicle," according to a Brevard County Sheriff's Office news release.

Weaver is charged with culpable negligence inflicting harm, five counts of culpable negligence exposure to harm, discharging a firearm in public and possession of marijuana. Weaver was booked into the Brevard County Jail and held on $4,000 bail.

The victim was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center and was released Sunday night.

