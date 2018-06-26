Cocoa man charged with murder, burglary and theft at homeless camp

COCOA, Fla. - A grand jury handed up an indictment Tuesday for Terrance Skinner, the man suspected in the murder of a homeless man near the Cocoa Walmart on Clearlake Road, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Skinner, 40, of 960 Galleon St. in Cocoa, was charged with first-degree premeditated murder, burglary of a dwelling and petty theft after the death of 67-year-old Wayne Severance.

Police were called to a wooded area near Clearlake Road May 25 where Severance had been staying in another homeless man's tent. He was there "in an effort to protect that man's property from being stolen while he was at work," according to the state attorney's office.

When the tent's owner and another man returned to the homeless camp, they found Skinner outside wearing Severance's shoes while Severance's body was inside covered in blood. One of the men pointed a gun at Skinner while the other contacted two deputies at the nearby Walmart.

Skinner was still sitting outside the tent covered in blood being held at gunpoint when officers arrived, according to arrest documents.

Severance's body sustained multiple lacerations and a box cutter was found inside the tent by crime scene investigators.

Skinner remains held at the Brevard County Jail Complex without bond.

