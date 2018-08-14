Cocoa man charged with robbing ATM customer

COCOA, Fla. - An 82-year-old man was getting cash from the Chase Bank on Brevard Avenue in Cocoa when he was robbed Monday morning, according to Cocoa Police Department.

Police said the alleged victim attempted to chase the suspect and recover his money after the man began talking to him and grabbed the cash from the machine before running away, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Tuesday afternoon, Cocoa police arrested Avander Rice, 51, on felony robbery and assault charges.

Officers were able to review surveillance images taken from the ATM to identify Rice as the suspect. He was later arrested during a traffic stop, according to arrest reports.

Rice is currently being held at the Brevard County Jail Complex in lieu of $10,000 bail.

