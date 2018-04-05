Cocoa man faces new child solicitation charges while out on bond

COCOA, Fla. - A Cocoa man faces new charges of soliciting a minor for sex after being arrested for the same crime last year.

Lee Josef Trikojat, 31, was arrested Thursday after police said he arranged to meet with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl he met online. He began speaking with undercover detectives with Cocoa Police Department on March 6, believing he was speaking to a teenager interested in older men, according to arrest reports.

During the conversation, Trikojat even told the online decoy that he had gone to jail in the past for meeting someone her age, police said.

Currently, Trikojat has not been convicted of the July 2017 crime but has been out on bond while the case makes its way through the court system. In that case, Trikojat is accused of doing the exact same thing: soliciting an undercover detective posing as a minor and sending pictures of himself.

Trikojat faces charges of using a computer to lure a child and traveling to meet a minor for sex. He is being held under $70,000 bond at the Brevard County Jail Complex.

