Cocoa PD welcomes first female patrol dog

COCOA, Fla. - Meet the newest member of the Cocoa Police Department: a patrol dog named Kyra.

The donated K-9 is a 2-year-old German shepherd from Hungary. She is the department’s first female patrol dog.

The Cocoa City Council just voted to accept the K-9.

Kyra will be assigned to Officer Brian Delos Santos, whose current patrol dog, Cairo, will retire after more than seven years of service.

Kyra will be trained to serve in patrol, SWAT and drug detection. She joins a team of three other police dogs currently serving the city in the department’s K-9 unit.

The Grace Roberti Foundation donated Kyra to the Police Department through its nonprofit organization, Cocoa Community First.

