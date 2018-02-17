Cocoa police identify Dixie Motel homicide suspect

COCOA, Fla. - Cocoa police say they have identified the homicide suspect who they believe killed a 65-year-old Ocala man at the Dixie Motel last week.

Officers are searching for Reece Wilson Keravuori, 18, who is believed to have murdered Terry Hilliard at the motel on Feb. 6 before fleeing in his victim's car to the Hialeah area, News 6 partner Florida Today reports.

More News Headlines

Keravuori's last known location was Silver Springs, Md., where he is from and where his mother still resides, officers said, but detectives had been looking for him in South Florida and around the country after the killing, which took place at the motel on Forrest Avenue in Cocoa.

Cocoa police said Friday they believe Hilliard crossed Keravuori's path when he picked him up while he was hitchiking.

Officers have not released the cause of death in the homicide or a possible motivation. Hilliard had been visiting the Space Coast to watch the historic launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement or the Central Florida CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Callers will remain anonymous and can be eligible for cash rewards of up to $5,000 in this case.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.