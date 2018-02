COCOA, Fla. - Cocoa police are investigating a fatal crash Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Clearlake Road in front of Clearlake Village.

Police said the northbound lanes were closed.

No other details.

The crash happened not far from a fatal pedestrian crash at Clearlake and Lake roads Tuesday evening.

