Cocoa police investigate fatal motorcycle crash

iStock/vtwinpixel

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Cocoa police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

According to officials, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of U.S. 1 near Highland Drive.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area, if possible.

Both lanes of U.S. 1 were shut down after the crash. Traffic was being rerouted to Forrest and Olive streets.

Traffic homicide investigators were at the scene.

The motorcyclist has not yet been identified.

Follow News 6 for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.