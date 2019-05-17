Cocoa police names agency's first female SWAT officer

COCOA, Fla. - The Cocoa Police Department has announced the agency's first female SWAT officer.

Police said Officer Sayge Gray was selected to join after completing a tryout evaluated on physical, mental, emotional and overall ability to perform the job.

She joins a team of 14.

"I'm looking forward to being part of this team," she said.

Officers at the tryout were tested in an obstacle course and a physical fitness course.

"I'm confident she will be a vital asset to the our team," Lt. Tony Marchica said.

Gray joined the Police Department in 2017.

