Cocoa police officer charged in domestic battery

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A sergeant with the Cocoa Police Department was taken into custody Thursday after he was accused in a domestic violence incident in Rockledge, according to an arrest report.

Alan Worthy, 33, was charged with aggravated battery domestic violence just before midnight Thursday.

Rockledge police said a verbal altercation between Worthy and a woman escalated to physical violence when Worthy, "sprinted toward her and got in her face," police stated in an arrest report.

Police said the woman has visible injuries and bruises.

Worthy has been employed by the Cocoa Police Department for about 10 years, according to police spokeswoman Yvonne Martinez.

"Sgt. Worthy has been put on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation," Martinez said.

Worthy's bond was set at $25,000, according to court documents.

