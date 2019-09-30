Cocoa police officer shoots gunman fleeing traffic stop, officials say

COCOA, Fla. - A Cocoa police officer shot and wounded a convicted felon who ran from a traffic stop late Sunday, authorities said.

The traffic stop was initiated at 11:47 p.m. in the 300 block of Pineda Street.

Cocoa police said the officer attempted to stop a car, and the driver bailed and ran into a backyard.

The officer ordered the man, identified by police as Dana King, 44, to stop, but he did not comply, officials said. Police said King had a gun and the officer fired a shot at him, striking King in the leg.

King was detained and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A gun was found nearby, according to police.

King faces several felony charges, police said,

The officer, who was not injured, and will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

Police said King is a convicted felon with a Florida Department of Corrections history dating back to 1994.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.