Cocoa police search for possible gunshot victim after reports of gunfire

COCOA, Fla. - Cocoa police spent nearly an hour searching in and around an apartment complex for a possible victim following a 9-1-1 call and after the sounds of gunfire were heard echoing in the foggy distance early Tuesday, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.

“There were no victims, and we didn’t find the source of the gunfire,” said Yvonne Martinez, spokeswoman for the Cocoa Police Department.

“Our dispatchers got a call from someone saying their brother or relative had been shot. We didn’t find anybody that was shot. We checked the hospitals, nothing,” Martinez said of the search. Police did not locate the caller either, Martinez added.

Police were called to 8:45 a.m. the 1500 block of Clearlake Road and began to search through the complex. Then came the sound of gunfire. Officers canvassed the area but found nothing.

