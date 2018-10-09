Cocoa police searching for house burglar seen on camera who attacked woman

COCOA, Fla. - A burglar broke into one home and assaulted a woman before he tried breaking into a second south of Provost Park, Cocoa police said.

About 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, a Jackson Street resident called 911 and told dispatchers she was struck by an intruder while she slept. The burglar hit her in the head with a vase, police said. She was not seriously injured, officers said.

The burglar fled out of the home. No information was available about any items taken.

About 2:40 a.m., dispatchers received a call from a woman on South Carolina Street who said someone was ringing her doorbell. She had surveillance cameras set up and could see the suspect at her door. After a few minutes the suspect fled.

Based on the surveillance video, the suspect was described as a bearded, black man between 5-feet, 8-inches and 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing between 180 and 220 pounds. He has a short Afro, police said. He was wearing gym-style pants, a short-sleeved shirt with “Orlando, walk a mile in her shoes” printed on the front.

Anyone with information about the crimes can call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477). Callers will remain anonymous and can be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 in this case.

