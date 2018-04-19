Cocoa school targeted by vandals; laptop stolen, police say

COCOA, Fla. - For the second time in a week, Cocoa police have responded to Space Coast Christian Academy, this time with officers searching for the person or persons who broke into the principal's office and stole a laptop.

News 6 partner Florida Today reported that police were called to Space Coast Christian Academy about 7 a.m. Thursday after school administrators discovered a broken window. The principal’s office door had been kicked open and the room had been ransacked. Students were sent to the church building as a precaution.

Police dogs were also brought in to search the campus, and detectives are reviewing surveillance camera footage.

On Monday, students were evacuated in what police said was a hoax threat made over social media. In that case, a 16-year-old Merritt Island teen was arrested and charged with making a false bomb threat, a second-degree felony.

"We don't believe there's a connection," said Yvonne Martinez, spokesperson for the Cocoa Police Department.

No arrests have been made in the latest incident involving the break-in. A $1,000 reward is also being offered for information leading to an arrest in the burglary case.

Anyone with information in the case should contact the Cocoa Police Department or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-8477.

