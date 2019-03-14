Cocoa student accused of hitting custodian with golf cart battery charger

COCOA, Fla. - A 16-year-old Cocoa High School student is accused of hitting a custodian with a golf cart battery charger.

Cocoa police said witnesses told investigators the teen hit the custodian in the back of the head with the charger as he left a classroom.

Witnesses told police the suspect went to the front car loop and tried to pull a parent from her car, according to the police news release.

Investigators said a school security specialist was able to detain the boy until police officers could take him into custody.

The custodian suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital, according to police.

Here is a list of charges the student could face:

Felony battery.

Attempted carjacking.

Assault on a school official.





Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.