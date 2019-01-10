Teen arrested after toy gun causes code red alert at New Smyrna Beach High

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A code red alert was issued at New Smyrna Beach High School Thursday after a student had a toy gun on campus, Volusia County school district officials said.

A spokesperson for the school district said a student who saw another student with the toy gun notified an administrator, who told the school resource deputy about it.

Adults on campus saw the student throwing the toy gun into a trashcan when they stopped the student and retrieved it, according to the spokesperson.

An 18-year-old student, whose name has not been released, was arrested, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The code red alert has since been lifted, officials said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

