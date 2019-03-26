Coke Zero Sugar 400 will shift from Independence Day weekend after 2019 race

Erik Jones, driver of the #20 buyatoyota.com Toyota, celebrates with a burnout after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

DAYTONA, Fla. - The Daytona International Speedway announced the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona will no longer be scheduled for Independence Day Weekend after the 2019 race.

Starting in 2020, the race will be the final event of the NASCAR regular season.

The 2020 race is scheduled for Aug. 29.

The event will be the last chance a driver has at making the playoffs if they have not clinched a spot.

“The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will continue to be one of the cornerstone events on the NASCAR schedule and will now serve as the final race of the regular season,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said in a statement. “Daytona International Speedway strives to deliver the most exciting racing for our fans and this date change adds another layer of drama and excitement with a potential walk-off home run moment for a driver to solidify a playoff berth.”

Tickets for the 2019 race are still available.

Erik Jones was the winner of the 2018 race.

