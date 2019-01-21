Orlando shelter collecting blankets, jackets to keep homeless warm

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Coalition for the Homeless is not operating under "cold night" conditions Monday night; however, the shelter is collecting blankets and jackets to keep those in need warm.

Shelters typically open their doors to all on nights when temperatures are projected to be below 40 degrees. While some areas in Central Florida will experience near-freezing temperatures overnight into Tuesday, the low in Orlando will be 48 degrees.

The Coalition will hand out jackets and blankets to unsheltered guests at the nightly community meal. The Center for Women and Families is also collecting men's socks and underwear.

Coalition officials said donated items can be dropped off at 18 N. Terry Avenue in Orlando between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. or a financial donation can be made online at centralfloridahomeless.org.

