Cold weather to blame for string of vehicle thefts in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - Authorities describe a series of Apopka vehicle thefts as "crimes of opportunity," enabled by Central Florida's recent cold weather.



Five different vehicles were stolen over a 12-day period, with the most recent theft occurring Friday morning.



All of the thefts follow the same narrative, according to officials from the Apopka Police Department. The vehicles' owners left their vehicles running, unattended and unlocked with their heaters on so the vehicles could warm up inside. While the owners left the vehicle for a few moments, the thieves simply got into the vehicles and drove away.



The most recent theft was caught on a neighbor's surveillance video. The thieves' car is seen stopping and waiting until the victim goes inside, when one person then gets out the car and into the victim's truck.



The victim, Alex Vazquez, said he was getting ready for work when his mother screamed that someone was stealing their truck.



"I just hear the car just zoom off down the road," Vazquez said.



The suspect drove off in the family's truck and the thieves' car followed closely behind.



Vazquez chased after them and his mother threw a garbage can into the path of the stolen truck in an attempt to stop it as it drives out of the neighborhood.



"It's pretty alarming to anybody. Nobody really expects this to happen," Vazquez said.



Vazquez is asking those in the area to keep an eye out for his stolen maroon Chevrolet Silverado.

The five thefts occurred at different places in the city of Apopka and appear to have no pattern, according to authorities. Officers said they do not believe the thefts are connected and are instead just easy targets for potential thieves.



Vazquez hopes his family will get their truck back but in the meantime he said they are changing their morning routine.



"We're not leaving it idle in the driveway," he said.

Officials are warning drivers to stay vigilant and not leave vehicles unattended. Central Florida's forecast is expected to stay chilly throughout the next week.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.