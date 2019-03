BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County commissioners are expected to vote Tuesday on a plan aimed at removing derelict boats from the water.

Commissioners are expected to discuss whether to accept a nearly $30,000 grant from the Florida Inland Navigation District.

The money would be used to supplement the county's derelict vessel removal fund.

Currently, officials say there are more than 30 derelict vessels in waterways across the county.

